Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 628 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $244.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

