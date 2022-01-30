Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eventbrite, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $13.04 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

