Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2,526.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.79 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -128.94 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

