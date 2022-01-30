Ether Zero Trading Up 260.4% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 304.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $438,974.75 and approximately $3,637.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 260.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.95 or 0.06876490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

