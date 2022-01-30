EvenCoin Market Cap Reaches $50,329.18 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $50,329.18 and approximately $4,167.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00257222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006879 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.01130130 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.