Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.27.

EVBG stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

