Evercore ISI Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.69.

FFIV stock opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

