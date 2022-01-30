Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
EXHI stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Exlites Holdings International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
About Exlites Holdings International
