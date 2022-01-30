Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

EXHI stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Exlites Holdings International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the medical supply business. It provides medical supplies to hospitals, home health agencies, assisted living facilities, and wellness centers. The company was founded on April 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Hudson, FL.

