ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 871.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of ExlService worth $48,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

