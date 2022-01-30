F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV opened at $199.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.