Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.29.

FICO opened at $493.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

