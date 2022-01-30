Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) rose 8.4% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $461.35 and last traded at $458.44. Approximately 4,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.99.

The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.88.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.