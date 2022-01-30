Fastenal (FAST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Fastenal has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

