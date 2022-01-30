Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3,200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($29.68) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,750.00.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

