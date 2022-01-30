Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GRFFF stock remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

