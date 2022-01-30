Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of FIS traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.40. 6,401,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,954. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

