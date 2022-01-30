Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

