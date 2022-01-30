Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 262 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91.

