Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

