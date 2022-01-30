Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 207.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 170,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 60,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 259.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,680,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

