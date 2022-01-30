Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 692 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

CVX stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

