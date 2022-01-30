Financial Comparison: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) versus Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Volkswagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.53 $10.13 billion $4.18 6.71

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Volkswagen 6.98% 13.00% 3.47%

Risk & Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Volkswagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Volkswagen 3 3 8 0 2.36

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. Volkswagen has a consensus price target of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.42%. Given Volkswagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

