FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 179 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

