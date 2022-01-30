FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $11.57 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

