FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $13.83 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

