FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

