FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $154.54 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.