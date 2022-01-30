FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FINW traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

