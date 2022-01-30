First Commonwealth Financial’s (FCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.56 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $638,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

