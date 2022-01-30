First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,594 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tobam boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

GoDaddy stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

