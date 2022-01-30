First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 895 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,216,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock opened at $317.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

