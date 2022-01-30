First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 83,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 31.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 17.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dover by 17.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.03 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

