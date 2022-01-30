First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,265 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $242.87 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.09 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

