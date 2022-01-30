First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,370,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after purchasing an additional 213,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

