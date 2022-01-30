First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

