First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 148,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FCT opened at $12.01 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

