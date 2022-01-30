Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $827.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five Point by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Five Point by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

