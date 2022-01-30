Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:FFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 228,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,374. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.