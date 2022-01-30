Flux Reaches Market Cap of $352.20 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Flux has a market cap of $352.20 million and $24.50 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00004126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00251616 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00079140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00107104 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,331,692 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

