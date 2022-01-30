FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) versus Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Critical Analysis

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.16, suggesting that its share price is 616% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mentor Capital and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -7.07% -11.83% -5.39% FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mentor Capital and FOMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $4.83 million 0.24 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A FOMO $90,000.00 81.57 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Mentor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Mentor Capital beats FOMO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc. is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other. The Cannabis and Medical Marijuana segment involves in the operation of subsidiaries in the cannabis and medical marijuana sector. The Facilities Operations Related segment represents company’s legacy investment which works with business park owners, governmental centers, and apartment complexes to reduce their facility related operating costs. The Corporate and Other segment comprises NeuCourt investments from the cannabis and medical marijuana segment. The company was founded by Chester Billingsley on July 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

