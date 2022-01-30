Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE:FOR opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $984.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.