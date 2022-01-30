FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Achieves $9.69 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $582,261.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

