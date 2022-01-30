Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Invests $206,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 592,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,868,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 50,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.