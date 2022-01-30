Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.29 ($76.47).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.40 ($68.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.29. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

