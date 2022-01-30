Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.39. 48,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,306. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

