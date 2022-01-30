Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,598 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Freshpet worth $316,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

