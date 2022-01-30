FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Trading 1.8% Higher

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34. 7,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

