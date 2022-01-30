FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.74 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,165 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

