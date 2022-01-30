FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Issued By Truist Financial

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $7.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.68. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.18.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.