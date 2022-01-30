FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.59) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.80). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $38.59 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,021 shares of company stock worth $648,697 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,593,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.